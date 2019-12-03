Dry day but women bowlers will bounce back, says Shalin

MANILA, Dec 3 — The national women’s squad finished empty-handed on the opening day of the 30th SEA Games tenpin bowling competition today but they are not about to press the panic button yet.

Sin Li Jane emerged as the best Malaysian in the competition held at the Coronado Lanes Starmall EDSA, after finishing fourth with 1,250 pins.

Her teammates Esther Cheah, Shalin Zulkifli and Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman finished sixth, seventh and ninth respectively.

The results, however, were not alarming to senior bowler Shalin, who believes they can still meet the team’s four-gold target.

“We will bounce back stronger because today we might have misjudged the situation. Maybe tomorrow we’ll have a better picture. Although tomorrow would be a different type of oiling pattern, we will try our best.

“We had only two training sessions. During the official training sessions, we played different ways because we had to try to switch lanes with men’s players,” she said.

Besides the singles event, the national women’s bowling squad will compete in four other events, namely doubles, mixed pair, team and masters.

In today’s women’s singles, Singapore’s New Hui Fen knocked down 1,372 pins to claim the gold medal, while her compatriot Shayna Ng Lin Zhi settled for bronze with 1,271 pins. Indonesia’s Tannya Roumimper won the silver with 1,307 pins.

The tenpin bowling events will be held until Dec 8. — Bernama