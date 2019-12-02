Choon How scores another wushu gold for Malaysia

Wushu athlete Loh Choon How's display of agility amazed the judges to secure the medal with 9.68 points in men’s taijijian event. ― Bernama pic

MANILA, Dec 2 ― National wushu athlete Loh Choon How bagged Malaysia's fifth gold medal on the second day of the competition in the Philippine SEA Games 2019 at the World Trade Centre here today.

The 26-year-old's display of agility amazed the judges to secure the medal with 9.68 points in men’s taijijian event.

This was also his second personal gold medal in this 30th edition of the Games. His first gold contribution was in the men's taijiquan event yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Jones Llabres Inso and Brunei’s Hosea Wong Zheng Yu took the silver and bronze with 9.65 and 9.60 points respectively. ― Bernama