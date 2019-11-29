Malaysia confident Philippines can resolve SEA Games teething issues

The Philippines 2019 30th SEA Games logo. — Picture via Twitter/Edwin T. Enriquez

NEW CLARK CITY, Nov 29 — Malaysia is confident that the Philippine South-east Asian Organising Committee (PHISGOC) will be able to overcome several teething issues that is causing some concern among the competing nations in time before the 2019 SEA Games opening ceremony at the Philippine Arena, Manila tomorrow.

Malaysia’s chef de mission for the Games, Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin said he had met PHISGOC chief executive officer, Ramon Suzara last night to discuss several issues facing the host nation so as to ensure the regional biennial sporting event goes on smoothly.

Local media here have been quite hard of PHISGOC in their reports in the face of several unresolved issues that have also invited criticism from the locals, especially on social media.

“So, what we can do is to give our support so that their efforts will go a long way in making this SEA Games a success.

“More importantly, we do not want our athletes to be emotionally affected by several matters that they may have had higher expectations of,” he said when met by reporters at the flag raising ceremony at the New Clark City Sports Village here today.

A total 214 Malaysian athletes and 98 officials are housed at the sports village here which is located about 90km from Manila.

Meanwhile, Megat Zulkarnain was also optimistic that the national polo squad would be able to defend the gold they won at the last edition in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia will be facing hosts Philippines in the final at the Inigo Zobel polo grounds this Sunday after both nations took the top two spots in the preliminary rounds.

On the athletes preparations so far, Megat Zulkarnain said he has reminded them, especially those based in Manila to mentally prepare themselves, especially for the traffic congestions in the capital city.

“I am sympathetic with the fate of our women’s football team, who have to endure a three-hour ride to the Binan Football Stadium for a 30-minute training session before another three-hour ride back to their hotel.

“Half of their day is spent on the road, and this will surely test their mental strength, and they have to be strong,” he said.

At the event, PHISGOC Deputy Director General Arrey Perez presented appreciation plaques to representatives of the 11 competing nations. — Bernama