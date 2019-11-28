OCM: It’s too early to complain about 30th SEA Games

OCM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria says it still too early for Malaysia to lodge complaint on the organising of the SEA Games. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

SEPANG, Nov 28 ― With another two days to go before the 30th Philippines SEA Games is launched, it is still too early for Malaysia via the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) to lodge a complaint on the organising of the current championship.

OCM president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria however said any complaints involving the national contingent had been made by contingent head Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin as well as contingent officers directly to the Philippines Sea Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC).

“Sure there will be teething problems and we have not reached the stage of making a return complaint, nonetheless whatever we are facing is being dealt with directly via officers and contingent head with PHISGOC.

“So far, the organisers have acknowledged and resolved many problems promptly. We believe the clusters which are far apart will face initial hitches but I am confident the matter would be addressed at the highest level meeting tomorrow.

Mohamad Norza will be leaving for the Philippines today to join Southeast Asian National Olympic Committee presidents in the meeting of the SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) tomorrow to discuss matters relating to medication and anti-doping.

Besides that, Mohamad Norza said the meeting would also be discussing problems faced by the participating contingents at the the largest southeast Asian sporting event.

“We hope we will get the latest briefing on accommodation, logistics as well as competition venues from PHISGOC,” said Mohamad Norza who will heading to the games village in Clark today.

The national contingent comprising 773 athletes competing in 52 of the 56 events will be out to meet its target of 70 gold, 51 silver and 105 bronze medals.

The 2019 SEA Games scheduled from Nov 30 to Dec 11, will be held at three clusters namely Manila, Clark and Subic. ― Bernama