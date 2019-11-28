Malaysia in quest to defend SEA Games netball gold after crushing Brunei 69-23

The Malaysian netball team (in red) crushed Brunei 69-23 in their third match in Manila today, November 28, 2019. ― Bernama pic

MANILA, Nov 28 ― The Malaysian netball squad is on a victory roll in their quest to defend their SEA Games gold after whipping Brunei 69-23 in their third match here today.

Playing at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna here, the Malaysians, who won both their first two matches before this, led 17-5 in the first quarter.

Brunei put up a better fight in the second quarter, but the Malaysians were in their element, especially goal shooter Norashikin Kamal Zaman who helped the team to sail to a 26-15.

Despite national coach Tracey Robinson resting several of her main players in the last two quarters, Malaysia went on to secure a big win.

The victory will inspire the team to prepare for their cruncher against traditional rivals, Singapore in their fourth match tomorrow.

Met after the match, Norashikin said she hoped the team will be able to maintain their momentum and focus on their remaining games.

“Singapore are good as they have been to the World Championships. So we are taking the match as a great challenge,” she said.

Meanwhile, Robinson said she is expecting a tough encounter against Singapore but was optimistic of the team’ chances for another win.

“All teams really improved from the last SEA Games. So every game is a challenge for us. We tried different strategies and different tactics.

“Singapore is really a good opponent that have a lot of experience since they have been to World Championships. We haven’t had that experience but we have learned a few things. And I think the versatility is one of our strengths,” she said.

The match against Singapore, who were also finalists in the 2017 edition, is expected to determine who tops the round robin format standings.

In the semifinal on Dec 1, the leaders will play the third placed team while the team in second place will play against the third placed team. ― Bernama