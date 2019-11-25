Melbourne to host first Bledisloe Cup Test in a decade

Melbourne will stage a Bledisloe Cup Test next year for the first time in a decade. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Nov 25 — Melbourne will stage a Bledisloe Cup Test next year for the first time in a decade in a match that — newly-appointed Australia coach Dave Rennie’s first encounter against his home country New Zealand.

The August 8 fixture, the first Rugby Championship game of 2020 on Australian soil, is part of a deal that will see at least one Test played in Melbourne annually for the next five years.

In making the announcement today, Rugby Australia said it will include one of the three showdowns during the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025.

The move to Melbourne comes with Sydney’s ANZ Stadium and Allianz Stadium both out of action for major redevelopments.

It will mark Rennie’s first match against the All Blacks since being appointed last week.

The New Zealander will only take the reins in July next year, and will begin his tenure with two Tests at home against Ireland before facing his home nation.

The fixture at Marvel Stadium, previously Docklands Stadium, will be part of a double-header with the Australian women facing their New Zealand counterparts ahead of the men’s match. — AFP