Lakers' Rondo fined US$35,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo is ejected from the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City November 22, 2019. — Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

LOS ANGELES, Nov 24 — Los Angeles guard Rajon Rondo was fined US$35,000 (RM146,000) by the NBA yesterday, a day after he was ejected from the Lakers' 130-127 NBA win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rondo was fined for “unsportsmanlike physical contact” with Dennis Schroder after aiming a kick at the Thunder guard's groin and for verbal abuse of a game official, and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection,” NBA vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe said.

Rondo was charged with a flagrant-2 foul against Schroder and tossed in the fourth quarter. The two had exchanged words earlier in an incident that saw both assessed technical fouls.

In other disciplinary action yesterday, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was slapped with a US$5,000 fine for flopping during his team's win over Houston.

Beverley was adjudged to have flopped — falling or stumbling over in an attempt to draw a foul despite minimal physical contact — as he guarded James Harden early in the first quarter of Friday's clash.

It is the second time this season Beverley has been found in violation of the NBA's anti-flopping rules, triggering an automatic US$5,000 fine.

Beverley had earlier been warned about play-acting in Wednesday's win over the Boston Celtics.

In that game Beverley collapsed to the court after Celtics ace Jayson Tatum brushed against him as he attempted a three-pointer. — Reuters