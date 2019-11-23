LPGA unveils 2020 schedule with record US$75.1m in prize money

File photo showing Hannah Green celebrating with the trophy after winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club June 23, 2019. The KPMGA Women’s PGA Championship sees the biggest purse increase, up US$450,000 to US$4.3 million. — Picture by Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

MIAMI, Nov 23 — The LGPA announced a 2020 schedule yesterday featuring US$75.1 million (RM313.3 million) in total prize money on offer over 33 events, including two new tournaments in Florida.

The LPGA will play in 11 countries and territories, and the prize money total is up US$5.1 million from 2019.

The KPMGA Women’s PGA Championship sees the biggest purse increase, up US$450,000 to US$4.3 million.

“A US$75.1 million total purse. That number is a testament to the support we are receiving from sponsors and industry parters around the globe,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said as the schedule was announced at the Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

“As I enter my second decade as commissioner we find ourselves in a new phase of the PGA Tour. We’ve grown, but now we flourish.”

The season will also feature the fourth edition of the UL International Crown team event — in which South Korea will defend their title at the Centurion Club in England — and the world’s top women golfers competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

The two new events are the Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Raton, Florida, January 23-26 and the Pelican Women’s Championship in Bellleair, Florida.

The Blue Bay LPGA returns to the schedule, taking the tour back to China. The event wasn’t held in 2019 because of its shift from late autumn to spring.

Sixteen tournaments have prize money of at least US$2 million and the five majors have an average purse of US$4.26 million.

The ANA Inspiration at Rancho Mirage, California, March 30-April 5 will offer US$3.1 million in total prize money.

The US Women’s Open, to be held at Champions Golf Club in Houston June 1-7 will offer at least the same US$5.5 million awarded by the US Golf Association last year.

The Women’s PGA Championship will be held at Aronimink Golf Club near Philadelphia June 22-28 and will be the last qualifying event for the Olympics.

After the Evian Championship in France the tour will take a two-week break to accommodate the Olympics, after which Royal Troon will host the Women’s British Open for the first time.

More LPGA action will be televised in 2020 than ever before, with 500 hours of coverage globally. — AFP