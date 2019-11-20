Regional auto giants Perodua, Daihatsu extend efforts to develop badminton scene in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, November 20 – Regional automotive giants Daihatsu and Perodua today pledged to continue support the Perodua Malaysia Masters badminton tournament for another two years.

The partnership comes ahead of the HSBC World Tour Super 500 with an aim to continue serving top quality badminton tournaments in the region and develop emerging talents.

The Perodua Malaysia Masters will be the first event on the HSBC World Tour Super 500 calendar, which will take place from January 7 to 12 next year.

The USD$400,000 (RM1.66 million) tournament will see the best shuttlers at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

With the renewal of the partnership, Daihatsu and Perodua will continue to cement their commitment to develop the badminton scene in Malaysia and promise to deliver an amazing tournament experience for fans.

It is also aimed at strengthening the bond and ambition between young badminton players in Malaysia and the sport.

Both auto companies and the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) also aim to use the exposure and fanfare from the tournament to grow the sport of badminton from the grassroots level.

Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said Perodua is incredibly passionate about badminton and as a ‘People First’ company, fully embraces all efforts to help youth grow in the sport.

“With the successful completion of the second year of our Badminton Talent Development Programme and world-class broadcast coverage of the 2020 Perodua Malaysia Masters, I am sure our youth will be inspired and encouraged to realise their sporting potential,” he added.

Fans can expect to see national mixed doubles specialists Goh Liu Ying and Chan Peng Soon as well as up-and-coming starlets at the tournament.

“We are delighted to have world-class players showcasing their best to vie for the coveted Perodua Malaysia Masters title,” said BAM president Datuk Sri Norza Zakaria.

“Backed by a strong home support at Axiata Arena, our players will look to improve on their one podium finish in 2019,” added Norza.