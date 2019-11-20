Jin Wei wants to focus on recovery

File picture shows Goh Jin Wei reacting during her Malaysia Masters 2019 quarter-final match against China’s He Bingjiao in Kuala Lumpur January 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — National women’s singles player Goh Jin Wei has resumed light training but is in no hurry to get back to competition.

The 19-year-old player said she is not concerned about the drop in her ranking as it is more important to ensure a proper recovery process.

“I don’t care about the ranking (at the moment). I know it will drop a lot since I decided to go for the surgery. Hopefully, I can recover in time.

“If I am in for the tournament I will make sure that I am 100 per cent fine. For now, I am not sure if I can play but my name is in all the list,” she said when met after the 2020 Perodua Malaysia Masters press conference today.

The Penang-born shuttler, who is currently ranked 41, said she started some light training last week with the consent of the doctor.

“I feel much better after the operation and feel like normal people. It takes a few more weeks for me to go back to normal training,” she added.

The two-time world junior champion had battled a stomach ailment since January and in October successfully underwent colectomy, a procedure to remove part of her colon, in a bid to save her career.

The SEA Games defending champion has been dropped from the squad for the Philippines games next month and has also given up hope of qualifying for her first Olympic Games in Tokyo after skipping many tournaments. — Bernama