England to host Denmark as part of Euros preparation

Denmark players pose for a photo as they celebrate in front of their fans after the match against Republic of Ireland November 19, 2019. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 20 ― England will host Denmark in one of two friendlies to be played at Wembley in March in preparation for next year's European championships.

The Three Lions will welcome the Danes, who sealed their place at Euro 2020 with a 1-1 draw against the Republic of Ireland on Monday, on March 31.

Three days earlier, England will also feature in a friendly at Wembley with the opposition to be confirmed early next year.

A final two friendlies before Euro 2020 in June will see England play one match at home outside London and one in Europe, with details over the opposition and location of those matches still to be finalised.

Gareth Southgate's men will enjoy home advantage for much of the Euros that will be hosted in 12 cities across the continent.

England will play all three of their group games at Wembley, which will also host the semi-finals and final. ― AFP