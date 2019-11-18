Wan Kuzain finally joins Kim Swee’s squad’s preparation for SEA Games

American-born footballer Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal is Kuala Lumpur November 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Nov 18 — American-born footballer, Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal, has finally joined the national under-22 squad training, today.

The 21-year-old, born in Carbondale, Illinois, was previously reported to be facing passport and documentation issues.

However, 178cm midfielder from the American Major Football League (MLS) side, Sporting Kansas City arrived yesterday to join the team’s preparation for the 2019 SEA Games.

“This means a lot... every time you represent the national team, you’re not just representing yourself or your family, you’re representing the whole country. Hopefully I can show and wear these colours proudly.

“Looking forward for training and see where it goes. I am just going to be my best, work hard, compete, do what I can do and see what happens,” he told reporters when met during the training session at MPSJ Arena, Subang Jaya here, today.

Wan Kuzain is looking forward to help Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s charges to win the elusive SEA Games gold, after missing the title to Thailand in the 2017 edition.

“I think every team wants to win, I do not see any reason why we can’t (win). Everyone (in the team) is nice and friendly, introduced myself to all, so far all have been good.

“I would like to express myself as a player who is calm, composed in the midfield...I can play in any position, either in defence, centre or as attacking midfielder, able to dictate the game and make the game. Can play the final ball, create own chances and most importantly, a guy who is a going to be good teammate and work hard,” Wan Kuzain describes himself.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee believes Wan Kuzain’s experience will benefit the national team in long term.

“We need to give him time because he has just arrived. Firstly, we want to see how he can combine with other players on the field and we know that the midfielders from national team joining us after the match against Indonesia (tomorrow), when these players come in, the combination between them is very important.

“At the same time, outside the pitch or off the field, he has to blend with our local players and its very important for our team building on the field,” he said.

Kim Swee, who now has 25 players in the squad, will see another seven joining the team after their senior team checked in on Wednesday, is expected to name the final 20-men squad by the weekend before leaving for Manila.

“So everybody is going to work hard, where you know with only 20 players to be selected for Manila. I can’t have everyone and I don’t want to have a very big group of players, where it definitely will be giving me little bit of problem in training.

“In the last week of preparations, I need to look at certain positions, where to make sure that we have very stable players, probably in one of two positions,” he said.

Drawn in Group A, Malaysia will kick off the campaign against Myanmar in Monday, followed by the Philippines (29 November), Timor-Leste (2 December) and Cambodia (4 December). All matches will be played at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila. — Bernama