RapidKL extends service hours at Bukit Jalil station tomorrow for Malaysia vs Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — RapidKL will extend its operating hours until 1am at the Bukit Jalil Light Rail Transit (LRT) Station in conjunction with the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asia Cup qualifier match between Malaysia and Indonesia, at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium tomorrow.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, in a statement today said that the services of three RapidKL bus routes would also be extended with the last bus to depart at 1am.

The routes involved are Route 652 (from the Awan Besar LRT Station to Batu 3 Jalan Klang Lama), Route T580, (from the Awan Besar LRT Station to Technology Park Malaysia (TPM) via the Bukit Jalil LRT Station) and Route T582 (from the Awan Besar LRT Station to the Salak Selatan LRT station via Bukit Jalil), it said.

“Other stations will close their operation as usual, but passengers can exit the station to continue with their journey,” it said.

Football fans are also advised to use the public transport to avoid traffic congestion and to purchase travel tokens in advance to facilitate smooth travel. — Bernama