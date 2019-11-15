Harimau Malaya’s victory over Thailand good tonic ahead of Indonesia match, says FAM president

Harimau Malaya players celebrate their victory after the match against Thailand at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur November 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The 2-1 victory over Thailand in the 2022 World Cup / 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers last night was the best tonic for the Malaysian side ahead of the match against Indonesia at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Tuesday.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin hoped the national players would once again take the home ground advantage.

“Last night’s match was very important, we had to win and the Harimau Malaya squad managed to achieve the mission for the country. I was disappointed with the previous defeat for the match against Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but this time, I’m satisfied.

“Once again, used the home ground advantage in the match against Indonesia and proved that the Malaysians were the best national players,” he said in a statement, today.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s side who was lagging behind after Chanathip Songkrasin scored in the seventh minutes, showed their fighting spirit and regained their composure before Brendan Gan scored the equaliser in the 26th minute, followed by Mohamaduo Sumareh in the 56th minutes to notch the full three points.

Hamidin also congratulated the team manager, Datuk Yusoff Mahadi and his assistant, Datuk Posa Majais; national head coach, Tan Cheng Hoe and his coaching staff; team captain, Mohd Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak and all national squad players.

In the meantime, Hamidin urged the Harimau Malaya supporters to enliven the Bukit Jalil National Stadium to boost the morale of the national players in their meeting against the neighbouring country.

“Thanks to the supporters who came to support the national team,” he said.

Last night’s success was the second win for Malaysia in that campaign after they held a 3-2 victory over Indonesia in Jakarta before losing 1-2 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and lost 0-1 to Vietnam.

After last night match, Vietnam topped Group G standings with 10 points after four matches and was followed by Thailand (7), UAE (6), Malaysia (6) and Indonesia failed to score any point. — Bernama