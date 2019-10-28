Kelantan United earn Premier League promotion in style

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Kelantan United emerged champions of the M3 League after a 5-0 drubbing of Glory United FC from Kedah, at the LADA Stadium in Langkawi, last night.

The result saw Zahasmi Ismail’s men promoted to the Premier League for the 2020 season.

Kelantan United finished with 65 points from 25 matches, 12 more than their closest rivals, Kuching FA.

Alfusainey Gassama was the hero of the match with four goals scored in the 14th, 27th, 76th and 86th minutes, according to Kelantan United’s official Facebook page.

The fifth goal for the visitors was contributed by Fakhrul Zaman Wan Abdullah Zawawi in the 52nd minute.

Another slot for the 2020 Premier League season will be determined by a playoff match between the last-placed team in the 2019 Premier League table and the runners-up of the M3 League. — Bernama