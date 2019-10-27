It’s a JDT vs Kedah Malaysia Cup final on Nov 2

Kedah players celebrate at the end of their Malaysia Cup semi-final second leg match with Pahang in Alor Setar October 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Five-time champion Kedah will face 2017 winners Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the final of the Malaysia Cup after defeating their respective opponents in their second leg semi-final matches last night.

The final at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on November 2 would be a repeat of the 2017 final, which saw JDT win the Malaysia Cup title after defeating Kedah 2-0 at Shah Alam Stadium.

In last night’s action, JDT, the defending Super League champion, easily outscored the 33-time champion, Selangor, with a 3-0 victory at Shah Alam Stadium.

The victory saw the Southern Tigers squad book their ticket to the final with a 5-1 aggregate victory. For the record, JDT beat Selangor 2-1 in the first semi-final at Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin on October 19.

In action in Shah Alam, national winger Muhammad Safawi Rasid emerged as JDT’s hero when he scored a hat-trick, bringing the Southern Tigers squad to the final for the second time after 2017.

The Dungun-born player opened the scoring in the 24th minute via Mohd Afiq Fazail’s pass.

Selangor’s Mohd Khyril Muhymeen Zambri and JDT’s Gonzalo Babriel Cabrera Giordano fight for the ball during the Malaysia Cup semi-final second leg match in Shah Alam October 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

Muhammad Safawi scored his second goal in the 46th minute with a beautiful shot from outside the box, before he scored the third goal five minutes later after taking advantage from a Gonzalo Cabrera pass.

Meanwhile, Kedah was dragged to play an extra 30 minutes by four-time champion Pahang at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan before securing the final through the away goal rule, after both teams being tied 8-8 from two legs.

Kedah and Pahang drew 3-3 in the first leg of the semi-finals at Darul Aman Stadium, Alor Setar.

In Kuantan, the five Red Eagles goals were scored by Fernando Rodrigues in the eighth and 117th minutes, Jonathan Bauman (54th minute), Baddrol Bakhtiar (85th minute), and Renan Alves in the 92nd minute.

Five goals from Pahang were scored by Dickson Nwakaeme in the 33rd and 120th minute, Lazarus Kaimbi (71th and 76th minute) and a penalty kick by Herold Mark Goulon in the 114th minute. — Bernama