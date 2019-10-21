Azizulhasni crowned Asian King of Sprint in South Korea

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang clinched the men's individual sprint gold medal on the last day of the 2020 Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) in South Korea. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 ― National track cycling ace Mohd Azizulhasni Awang proved he is in a special class when he emerged as the Asian King of Sprint today.

He clinched the men's individual sprint gold medal on the last day of the 2020 Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) in South Korea.

In the gold medal decider at Jingcheon National Training Centre today, the 31-year-old rider defeated Yuta Wakimoto of Japan 2-1.

The Pocket Rocketman lost in the first round before fighting back to win in the second round which took the race to the deciding round.

As soon as the whistle was blown, the Dungun-born sprinter was closely guarded by Wakimoto but he managed to start sprinting and left Wakimoto behind in second place.

Earlier, Azizulhasni clocked 9.977 seconds, which was the fourth fastest in the qualifying round.

Azizulhasni has earlier delivered a silver medal to the Malaysian camp in the men's individual keirin on Friday.

Another national rider, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom missed the bronze medal after losing 0-2 to Japan's Tomohiro Fukaya in the bronze medal deciding race.

Muhammad Shah Firdaus was placed sixth in 10.159 seconds.

In the junior category, national rider Ahmad Safwan Ahmad Nazeri also missed the bronze in the individual sprint when he was beaten 0-2 by India's Rojit Singh Yanglem in the bronze deciding race.

Earlier, Ahmad Safwan who puts hmself in the top five when he clocked 10.560 seconds in the qualifying round. ― Bernama