Azizulhasni bags keirin silver in South Korea

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — National cycling ace Mohd Azizulhasni Awang clinched the keirin silver medal at the 2020 Asian Cycling Championship (ACC) held at Jincheon National Training Centre Velodrome, South Korea today.

The ‘Pocket Rocketman’ crossed the finish line just 0.061 seconds behind Japanese rider Yuta Wakimoto who took the gold medal in the men’s elite category.

Another Japanese, Yudai Nitta, took the bronze ahead of the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist, Jai Angsuthasawit of Thailand.

Earlier, Azizulhasni booked his berth in the final after a second-place finish in the second round.

The 31-year-old rider was forced to enter the repechage round after failing to be in the top two positions in round one.

Another Malaysian rider, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom finished in sixth place. — Bernama