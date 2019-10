Andy Murray of Britain hits a return during his men’s singles second round match against Cameron Norrie of Britain at the China Open in Beijing October 2, 2019. — AFP pic

MELBOURNE, Oct 8 — Andy Murray will make his Grand Slam return at the Australian Open in January, a year after career-saving hip surgery, the organisers announced today.

The three-time Grand Slam winning Briton has been slowly working his way back to fitness and is now ranked 289th, up from 503rd just a week ago.

Murray, 32, won his opening match at the Shanghai Masters yesterday, beating Argentine qualifier Juan Ignacio Londero in three sets. — AFP