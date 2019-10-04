Puel appointed boss of struggling Saint-Etienne

Puel has signed a contract until 2022. — Action Images pic via Reuters

PARIS, Oct 4 — Former Southampton and Leicester manager Claude Puel has been appointed Saint-Etienne boss after Ghislain Printant was suspended as coach, the French outfit announced today.

Puel, 58, who has signed a contract until 2022, returns to Ligue 1 with Saint-Etienne sitting 19th having won twice in eight matches.

He will take the helm before Sunday’s derby against fierce rivals Lyon, one of his former sides during a long career in France.

The Frenchman led Premier League side Southampton to a League Cup final and a record eight-placed finish in 2017 before being sacked that June.

He took over at Leicester City in October 2017 but lost his job at the Foxes in February after less than two seasons in charge.

Saint-Etienne have lost four times so far this season, a series which includes a heavy 4-1 defeat to surprise package Angers a fortnight ago.

They are without a win in the Europa League with a defeat to Gent and a draw at home to Wolfsburg. — AFP