Wasteful Penang punished by Pahang in Malaysia Cup

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 19 — The Penang team has accepted the fact that it has failed to advance to the quarter-finals in the 2019 Malaysia Cup.

In the match against Pahang at the Bandaraya Stadium last night, the Black Panthers, under head coach Manzoor Azwira Abdul Wahid conceded defeat 0-2 to Pahang at home.

Manzoor said despite the defeat in the match against Pahang, his players showed great determination but luck was not on their side last night.

“We have created many opportunities but we have failed to score, we have been punished by a highly experienced Pahang team,” he told reporters after the final match of the 2019 Malaysia Cup for Group C last night.

He said through the match, his young players had gained great experience and it provided the best exposure for the team as part of the preparation for next year championship.

“Overall, despite failing to advance to the quarter-finals, I am satisfied with the performance of the team, since I took over the team in the second round, the improvement has been impressive.

“Only when we reach the stage of the Malaysia Cup, playing against better teams, in terms of experience we are a bit behind... Hence, I can identify the team’s weaknesses and improve it for next year,” he said.

During the match, Pahang’s first goal was scored by striker Herold Mark Golden in the second minute and the unfortunate own goal netted by Penang defender Segar Arumugam in the 57th minute.

Meanwhile, Pahang head coach Dollah Salleh hoped his squad to continue winning, to bring home the trophy.

“Of course this year we have not won a trophy yet, so it is a high expectation for us to win, especially when we are playing at home," he said, adding that the Pahang team to meet Melaka in the next match. — Bernama