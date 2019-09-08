Forget the 2018 incident and just focus for Tuesday, says Cheng Hoe

National head coach Tan Cheng Hoe speaks to the media during a training session for Harimau Malaya in preparation for the Group G second round World Cup 2022/Asia Cup 2023 qualifier September 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — National head coach Tan Cheng Hoe does not want the chaotic incident that marred the Under-23 (B-23) squad match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year to disrupt his players’ focus ahead of Tuesday’s match against the same team.

In fact, the 51-year-old wants the national squad, comprised a number of players involved in the match last year, to play with confidence and enthusiasm to record a second victory in the Group G action, the second leg of the 2022 World Cup/Asia Cup 2023 qualifiers.

“I’ve always reminded our players to focus on football alone. We don’t want untoward incidents to happen. No external factors should interfere with our focus because it also affects performance.

“We can’t assume that our opponents are out for revenge or that we need to seek revenge. If we focus on our game, we can give our best performance,” he said when met at the Harimau Malaya training session at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, here today.

In a friendly match in preparation for the 2018 Asian Games at the Shah Alam Stadium last year, the youth team led 2-0 through a Safawi Rasid goal in the 27th minute and Akhyar Rashid in the 64th minute, before both teams got into a fight due to aggressive play by an UAE player.

He said this follows the Harimau Malaya squad’s 10-0 defeat in the previous qualifying campaign in 2015, the biggest defeat in the national team’s history.

The Kedahan also explained that the UAE is in a better position based on its 65th ranking in the world besides advancing to the semi-finals of the 2019 Asia Cup.

Cheng Hoe admits that the UAE also had the advantage of having a break on Thursday compared to the national squad that had to fight to the last minute to record a 3-2 victory over Indonesia.

“They also have the advantage of seeing us perform and there are definitely statistics about our team, so we have to rectify our weaknesses. The previous results were a motivating factor, but we certainly have the momentum, “he said.

Meanwhile, Safawi believes it was not impossible for the Harimau Malaya squad to overcome the Middle East giants if his team-mates go on to play well and confidently.

“I believe in my teammates and our coach tactical strategy to trap the UAE for positive results,” he said.

For the record, the last time Malaysia beat the UAE was in the 1982 Merdeka Tournament with a 2-1 victory, besides another 2-0 in the 1980 Asian Cup. Apart from that, the national team lost in nine other meetings and managed a draw. — Bernama