FAM to file protest to Fifa over Indonesian fans’ aggression in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Youth and Sport Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman (centre) during the Fifa world cup preliminary qualification round 2 match between Malaysia and Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta on September 5, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will lodge an official protest to the International Football Federation (Fifa) over Indonesian supporters’ aggressive behaviour towards Malaysian fans during the Group G opening match of the second round of 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifiers at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta last night.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, in a brief statement on his Instagram account, also announced that he would make an official report to the Indonesian government and his counterpart, Indonesia’s Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi, following the incident.

Earlier, he joined Harimau Malaya hardcore supporter group, Ultras Malaya in supporting the national squad who came from behind to beat Indonesia 3-2 in the match.

“I was with the Harimau Malaya supporters watching the World Cup qualifier at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. Iron objects, bottles and flares were thrown at us several times. There were also some Indonesian supporters trying to break into the Malaysian fans area and the match had to be halted.

“Gangsterism will not be tolerated in any way. The safety of Malaysian players and supporters is my priority,” Syed Saddiq said.

In the match, naturalised player, Mohamadou Sumareh became the national squad hero when he scored the winning goal in added time (90 minutes + 7) to give three valuable points for the Harimau Malaya squad.

Sumareh also scored Malaysia’s first goal in the 37th minute, while Malaysia’s second goal was scored by Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad in 66th minute. Alberto Goncalves scored two goals for Indonesia in the 12th and 39th minutes. — Bernama