FAM president tells Harimau Malaya to forget win over Indonesia, focus on UAE

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Harimau Malaya need to quickly forget their 3-2 win over Indonesia last night and should instead focus on gunning for a victory over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their second Group G match of the 2022 World Cup / 2023 Asian Cup Second Qualifying Round at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil next Tuesday.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said he was proud with the triumph of the national squad under Tan Cheng Hoe in collecting three points at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, in Jakarta yesterday and asked all players not to get carried away with the conquest.

“Congratulations to all members of Harimau Malaya squad from team manager, Datuk Wira Mohd Yusoff Mahadi, assistant manager, Datuk Posa Majais, chief coach, Tan (Cheng Hoe), coaches and officers as well as players who fought right to the end to achieve their mission.

“But we must not be too happy and slack with the win as this is just the beginning and there many more challenges lying ahead if we want to qualify for the finals of 2023 Asian Cup and 2022 World Cup,” he said in a his latest FAM Facebook posting today.

Naturalised player from Gambia, Mohamadou Sumareh who entered the field as a substitute at the end of the first half became the toast of the national squad when he netted the winning goal during the second half injury time.

Earlier both teams were tied 2-2 with Brazilian-born Indonesian striker Alberto Goncalves opening the score for the Garuda in the 12th minute before Sumareh equalised for Malaysia in the 37th minute.

Goncalves who is playing for Madura United, returned to put Indonesia ahead again in the 39th minute before Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad equalised for Harimau Malaya in the 65th minute.

The victory saw Malaysia ending their drought at the Garuda’s stronghold after the last win when Malaysia defeated Indonesia 2-1 in 2004 in the Suzuki AFF Cup first leg semi-final. — Bernama