Nicol David to enjoy Malaysian dishes with family on Merdeka Day

Datuk Nicol David speaks to a reporter at the British Open at University of Hull May 22, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/British Open Squash

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Char koay teow is not only synonymous with Malaysians, it is also the favourite dish of former national squash queen, Datuk Nicol David.

The 35-year-old Nicol, who was born on Aug 26, is celebrating the country’s 62nd independence in her own way.

“My plan for Merdeka is to find a good Malaysian food somewhere and to celebrate it with family and friends.

“I just want to eat and eat because I love food. I am not really worried about calories anymore. I don’t need to think about squash and maintain my diet like before,” she said when met by Bernama.

In addition to enjoying one of the country’s favourite dishes, Nicol also plans to enjoy a variety of delicious dishes she wasn’t able to enjoy before as a squash player.

The eight-time world champion is simply overjoyed that she needn’t have to worry about calories like she used to.

Nicol announced her retirement last June after putting her heart and soul into the sports she loved so much for two decades.

Her decision to hang up the racket might have been shocking but for Nicol there would always be moments to cherish.

“I think the best feeling is being a part of the contingent whether it is the Commonwealth or Asian Games and you sense the pride when everybody is wearing identical track suits coming together as a team.

“Whether it is badminton, squash, diving or cycling, we are doing it for Malaysia and I think that is really significant to all of us here. And at the same time the whole nation comes together and cheers on,” she said.

Throughout her involvement in sports, Nicol has garnered three Golds in World Games, seven Golds in Asian Games, two Golds in Commonwealth Games and several more notable achievements.

In the meantime, Nicol who is of mixed parentage (Chinese and Indian) hopes that Malaysians can celebrate their multi-racial backgrounds in harmony and not create racial issues.

“For me, I am really focused on where I was brought up by my family and my multicultural upbringing, I’ve learned that Malaysia has such diverse cultural heritage. We all share some basic common grounds.

“We are Malaysians and I think racism is everywhere but, we really truly should focus on what we have and that we are truly united as one through different cultures. So, that is the positive side that we need to look at,” she said. — Bernama