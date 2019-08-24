Serena-Sharapova and Federer play Monday night at US Open

Eighth-seeded American Serena Williams (pic) has a 19-2 record against Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam winner. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 24 — Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will meet in Monday night’s first feature match at the US Open with 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer following them on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Schedules for the first two days of the year’s final Grand Slam were released Friday by the US Tennis Association following the completion of qualifying matches.

Eighth-seeded American Williams, trying to capture her 24th Grand Slam singles title to match the all-time record held by Margaret Court, has a 19-2 record against the Russian, a five-time Grand Slam winner.

Following the dramatic night opener will be third-seeded Federer against India’s Sumit Nagal.

Monday’s day session begins with reigning French Open champion Ashleigh Barty, the second seed from Australia, facing Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

Top-ranked defending champion Novak Djokovic launches his bid for his fifth title in six Grand Slam events after that against Spaniard Roberto Carbella Baena.

Monday’s schedule at Louis Armstrong Stadium includes Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova, chasing her first major title, against compatriot Tereza Martincova, India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran against Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev and China’s Zheng Saisai against seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams.

Tuesday’s schedule was also revealed with top-seeded defending women’s champion Naomi Osaka of Japan in the opener on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Russia’s Anna Blinkova.

Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem meets Italy’s Thomas Fabbiano in the next match.

Spanish second seed Rafael Nadal opens the night session against Australian John Millman, who upset Federer in last year’s first round, with 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens, the US 11th seed, facing Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya.

US 15-year-old Coco Gauff, in the event on a wildcard after a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon in her Slam singles debut, opens against Russia’s Anastasia Potapova on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Other Tuesday matches there find Greek eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas against Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Romanian fourth seed Simona Halep, who beat Serena Williams in last month’s Wimbledon final, facing American Nicole Gibbs. — AFP