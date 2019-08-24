Pochettino concerned Eriksen’s future remains unresolved

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen is holding out for a move to a top European club, having reportedly turned down the chance to join Manchester United. — Action Images pic via Reuters

LONDON, Aug 24 — Mauricio Pochettino admits he is concerned that Christian Eriksen’s future at Tottenham is still to be resolved ahead of the European transfer deadline.

Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season and said at the start of the summer that he was looking for a fresh challenge away from the Premier League side.

The Denmark midfielder is holding out for a move to a top European club, having reportedly turned down the chance to join Manchester United.

But Eriksen would be available on a free transfer next year and with less than 10 days to go before the September 2 window shuts, there is no sign of him signing a new contract or being sold.

Pochettino knows a business decision may prevail over a football one if Tottenham finally get a good offer and that is potentially distracting for the player in the mean time.

“Of course it is not a good situation,” Pochettino said ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Newcastle.

“It is not what I think the club or the player expected it to be. A difficult situation for both sides.

“Yesterday, I was talking with (chairman) Daniel (Levy) and he recognised (that) it’s not a good place, (for) teams like us, clubs like us.

“But always I am open to help the club and to help the decision of Daniel. Of course my door is always open for him to come and to ask or to help in the decision.

“I know really well that decisions like this are not easy but I always try to be in the position to take the best benefit for the club.

“And of course for the player too, because it’s two interests, we can not be on one side or the other. The most important thing is to try to take the best decision for both sides.”

Pochettino started Eriksen on the bench for their season opener against Aston Villa, but he returned for the draw at champions Manchester City.

The Tottenham manager has been impressed with Eriksen’s focus so far.

“I always tell the player to not be affected by the rumours,” he added.

“In this situation, there is nothing to say, because still we have one more year on his contract.

“It’s not the best situation for him, for everyone. It’s not easy, because of rumours, things happen around you.

“But Christian has a personality and a character that, he’s involved, and he’s not affected by the rumours or situation surrounding him.” — AFP