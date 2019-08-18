Medvedev shocks Djokovic to reach Cincinnati Masters final

MASON (Ohio), Aug 18 — World number one Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Cincinnati Masters yesterday, beaten 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 by ninth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.
Medvedev, who now leads the ATP with 30 hardcourt wins this season, will play for the title today against Belgium’s David Goffin, who defeated France’s Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-4.
Both defending champion Djokovic and Medvedev had reached the semi-finals without dropping a set.
But it’s Medvedev who will be playing his second Masters final in eight days, after losing to Rafael Nadal in the Montreal title match last Sunday. — AFP