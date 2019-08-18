Malay Mail

Medvedev shocks Djokovic to reach Cincinnati Masters final

Published 16 minutes ago on 18 August 2019

Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men’s semi-final of the Cincinnati Masters in Mason, Ohio August 17, 2019. — AFP pic
MASON (Ohio), Aug 18 — World number one Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Cincinnati Masters yesterday, beaten 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 by ninth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.

Medvedev, who now leads the ATP with 30 hardcourt wins this season, will play for the title today against Belgium’s David Goffin, who defeated France’s Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-4.

Both defending champion Djokovic and Medvedev had reached the semi-finals without dropping a set.

But it’s Medvedev who will be playing his second Masters final in eight days, after losing to Rafael Nadal in the Montreal title match last Sunday. — AFP

