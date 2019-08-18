Dortmund crush Augsburg to set title marker in season opener

Dortmund’s players celebrate a goal by Paco Alcacer during the Bundesliga match with Augsburg in Dortmund August 17, 2019. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Aug 18 — Title contenders Borussia Dortmund crushed Augsburg 5-1 in their Bundesliga opener yesterday, with two goals from Paco Alcacer, to lay down an emphatic marker after champions Bayern Munich slipped up in their season premiere a day earlier.

Augsburg stunned the hosts with Florian Niederlechner’s goal after only 30 seconds but Dortmund quickly recovered to level with Spaniard Alcacer, Dortmund’s top scorer last season, in the third minute.

They turned up the tempo in the second half, scoring three goals in a span of eight minutes with lightning quick combinations that left constantly Augsburg a step behind.

England international Jadon Sancho fired them ahead in the 51st and the teenager then helped set up goals for Marco Reus and Alcacer. Substitute Julian Brandt volleyed in their fifth in the 82nd.

Bayern, who have won the last seven consecutive league titles, looked far from ready in their 2-2 draw at home against Hertha Berlin on Friday.

While they needed some 50 minutes to get started, Dortmund were a class better than their opponents, firing 24 shots to Augsburg’s five and having more than 72 per cent possession throughout the game.

“We were surprised by the very early lead by Augsburg,” said Dortmund coach Lucien Favre, in his second season in charge.

“But we stayed calm and managed to equalise quickly. We then increased the pace after the break and that was really good.

“It is a clear and well-deserved result for us. We still need to work on some things and improve each day.”

Bayer Leverkusen saw promoted Paderborn come back twice from a goal down before Kevin Volland fired in the winner for a 3-2 home victory over the underdogs.

Borussia Moenchengladbach and Schalke 04 shared the points after their goalless draw.

Freiburg struck three times in the last nine minutes to beat Mainz 05 3-0 while Fortuna Duesseldorf earned a 3-1 win at Werder Bremen.

RB Leipzig, who finished in third place last season, kick off their campaign at promoted Union Berlin today. — Reuters