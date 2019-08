Naomi Osaka reacts against Aliaksandra Sasnovich during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Centre In Ohio August 14, 2019. — Picture by Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

CINCINNATI, Aug 16 — World number one Naomi Osaka reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Cincinnati Masters yesterday with a 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-2 victory over Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei.

Japanese second seed Osaka, current holder of the US and Australian Open titles, is playing the event for the first time after failing to qualify on her only previous attempt in 2016.

Osaka needed two and a half hours to advance, defeating Hsieh for the third time in four meetings. — AFP