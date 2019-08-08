Tottenham sign Sessegnon from Fulham

Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon celebrates their first goal scored by Aboubakar Kamara during the Premier League match with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London January 1, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 8 — Tottenham Hotspur have finally completed the signing of 19-year-old Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon on a five-year deal, local media reported today.

The Premier League club have been tracking the England under 21 international throughout the close season and are reported to have paid a transfer fee that could rise to £30 million (RM162.5 million).

Tottenham were yet to comment on the deal which is expected to see 22-year-old midfielder Josh Onomah move the other way.

Sessegnon, who plays either left back or further forward, became one of the hottest properties in English football when he helped Fulham gain promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

He was a regular for them last season as they were relegated back to the Championship.

Sessegnon fits the profile of player favoured by Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: young, athletic and capable of playing in different positions.

He will create stiff competition for England international Danny Rose who looks set to stay at the club despite being linked with a move away.

Sessegnon is Tottenham’s second major signing of the transfer window after they paid around £63 million for powerful Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. — Reuters