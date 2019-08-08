Klopp content despite lack of Liverpool strengthening

Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg warms up before the pre-season friendly with Olympique Lyonnais in Geneva July 31, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 8 — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offered the “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it” argument for their lack of activity in the transfer market as he prepared for the Premier League opener at home to promoted Norwich City.

While Liverpool’s title rivals have strengthened, Klopp’s only purchase, with just hours left until the transfer window shuts today, was the £1.8 million (RM9.14 million) paid for Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg.

“You should go to Everton, I think they are more busy!” Klopp told a reporter referring to their big-spending rivals when asked if there would be any last-minute deals at Anfield.

“Our transfer window was checking options and thinking about it and making decisions, that’s how we do it always. Then if nothing happens it’s because it was not the right option for us.

“We will not make signings just for the sake of signing someone. That makes no sense.”

Klopp declined to comment on speculation that former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho had come close to a return and sounded content about his squad’s strength.

Considering Liverpool finished runners-up to Manchester City by a point, having amaased a colossal 97, then won the Champions League and also have long-term injury absentee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain available again that is hardly surprising.

“We have lots of options and different lineups,” Klopp said.

With Liverpool kicking off the Premier League season tomorrow, they have a chance to lay down an early marker against a Norwich side who won the Championship last year.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 12 league games against the Canaries but Klopp says they must start with the sort of intensity with which they ended last season when they won their last nine league games in a titanic title battle with City.

“We have to respect them (Norwich) 100 per cent with the effort and desire we show from the start,” Klopp said.

“It’s the new season and we have to be angry and greedy again and create a football atmosphere.

“The first game of the season is always difficult, Norwich have a clear plan and they have all my respect but these games are always potential banana skins.”

Liverpool’s Senegal forward Sadio Mane may be in contention to start despite only arriving back for training on Monday after being given time off to recover from the Africa Cup of Nations where his country lost in the July 19 final to Algeria.

“He only had two weeks off so he didn’t lose a lot which is the good news and he looks fit,” Klopp said.

“Wednesday was the first session and now he’s been with the team for the first time and he’s in good spirits.” — Reuters