JDT records second win in Malaysia Cup, defeating PJ City FC

JDT player Mohd Afiq Fazail in action against PJ CITY FC during the Group B Malaysia Cup at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin August 7, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 ― 2017 champion, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) won their second consecutive victory in the Group B Malaysia Cup after defeating Petaling Jaya City FC (PJ City FC) 4-2 in Group B action at Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin, last night.

The victory allowed the defending Super League champion to retain the Group B top spot with six points after two games.

Four goals for the Southern Tiger squad were scored by national winger Muhammad Safawi Rasid in the sixth minute, Brazilian imports Diogo Luis Santo (46th and 71st minutes), and Gonzalo Cabrera in the 80th minute.

PJ City FC scored two goals from Brazilian import Washington Brandao in the 58th minute and R. Barathkumar in the 69th minute.

In Group A action, PKNS FC sprang a surprise after defeating three-time champion, Negri Sembilan 2-1 at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

In Paroi, PKNS FC comfortably took a 2-0 lead from Argentine's Gabriel Guerra in the 15th and 31st minutes, before Negeri Sembilan reduced the deficit through Igor Carneiro Luiz in the 90th minute.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) claimed their first victory in the Group D match, coming from behind by two goals to beat Felda United 4-3 at Hang Jebat Stadium in Malacca.

Four goals for “The Cops” were contributed by Patrick Ronaldinho Wleh in the 36th minute, R. Gopinathan (78th and 88th minutes), and Azmizi Azmi in the injury time of the second half.

Three goals for “The Fighters” were scored by S. Chanturu in the ninth minute, and two goals by Singapore international Mohammad Khairul Amri Mohammad Kamal in the 18th and 56th minutes.

Earlier, the PDRM had to play with 10 players after Mohd Farid Ramli was red carded in the 54th minute.

The Penang Premier League team also won the first leg of the Malaysian Cup campaign after defeating Sabah 2-1 in Group C action at the City Stadium in Penang.

The Black Panther’s two goals were scored by Julian Bottaro in the 21st minute and Sabah's own goal through Evan Wensley in the 73rd minute, while Sabah scored a consolation goal through a penalty kick taken by Ronoljub Paunovic in the 48th minute. ― Bernama