Perak, Melaka open Malaysia Cup campaign with three points

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Defending champions Perak kicked off their 2019 Malaysia Cup campaign in style when they defeated Sabah 3-0 in their group C opening match at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh last night.

The win sent the eight-time cup winners straight to the top of the group, dislodging Pahang on goal difference.

Brendan Gan put Perak ahead in the 45th minute with a thundershot inside Sabah’s penalty box before Brazalian import Raianderson Da Costa Morais doubled the lead for the “The Bos Gaurus” squad in the 50th minute after an assist by Mohammad Nor Hakim Hassan.

Perak made it comfortable with a third goal right during added time in the 92nd minute through the other Brazilian in the squad, Leandro Dos Santos who connected Mohd Firdaus Saiyadi’s corner kick into the net.

In Group D, Super League team Melaka also collected three points at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka, after defeating Police 3-1.

It was Police, however, who took the lead with a goal in the eighth minute via South Korean import Lee Chang-Hoon.

Melaka, however, was in no mood to concede defeat and equalised just three minutes later through former national player Mohd Nazrin Nawi, who also scored the team’s third goal in the 61st in between a 54th minute strike by Filipino import Patrick Riechelt.

In the matches played last night, Pahang had defeated Penang 3-1 in the other Group C game at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan while 33-time champions Selangor played Felda United to a 2-2 draw in a Group D match at the Shah Alam Stadium. — Bernama