Hamilton on pole for Mercedes’ 200th race

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen who qualified in second position, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton who qualified in pole position and Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas who qualified in third position on the podium after qualifying at the German Grand Prix in Hockenheimri

HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 27 — Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for their 200th race at the German Grand Prix today while engine problems dashed Ferrari’s hopes.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will share the front row alongside the five-times world champion, with Hamilton’s team mate Valtteri Bottas third.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel failed to set a time and will start last after a turbo-related problem while team mate Charles Leclerc was side-lined in the final phase and will line up 10th on the grid. — Reuters