KL, PKNP ousted as Felda stays in Super League

Kedah’s N. Thanabalan (left) in action with Felda United’s Mohammad Raffi Nagoorgani at the Super League match in Maran July 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Kuala Lumpur and the PKNP FC teams were dropped to the Premier League competition next year after being in the two bottom spots on the Super League chart this season after the final match, last night.

Kuala Lumpur, which experienced a power struggle crisis in its management since early this season, was ousted after being in the last spot out of 12 teams when it only reaped 14 points from 22 actions this season following a 2-1 loss to Perak last night.

At the action at the Perak Stadium, the two goals of the host team were scored by Brazilian import, Rainderson Da Costa Morais in the 31st and 67th minute while The City Boys squad reduced the deficit through Luke Woodland in the 76th minute.

Kuala Lumpur, which was champions of the top division in 1986 and 1988, qualified to the Super League last year after emerging as Premier League champions in 2017.

PKNP FC was in 11th place with 16 points after losing to newcomer, Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC at the Petaling Jaya Council Stadium at the final action of the league this season.

The sole goal of the match was netted by Brazilian import striker, Washington Brandao in the 75th minute to send back the PKNP team to the second division competition after two seasons in the topmost division.

Meanwhile, Felda United was safe from relegation after stunning Kedah with a 5-1 win at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, Jengka, to simultaneously occupy the 10th spot with 19 points.

The Settlers’ squad started aggressively via an early goal by Brazilian import, Jocinei Schad in the sixth minute before Muhammad Faiz Mazlan doubled the score in the 32nd minute.

The Red Eagle squad then tried to spring back through a penalty goal by Jonathan Jesus Bauman in the 78th minute, but Felda United continued its goal spree through Mohamad Khairul Amri Mohammad Kamal (85’), Jazasrin Jamaludin (90+2’) and Kei Ikeda (90+3’).

The match was also marred by a red card incident when the Kedah player, Renan Da Silva Alves was ordered out of the field after roughing up Mohammad Khairul Amri Mohammad Kamal in the 75th minute. — Bernama