Report: Dortmund’s Diallo heading to PSG

In this file photograph taken August 26, 2018, Dortmund’s defender Abdou Diallo plays the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in Dortmund, western Germany. — AFP pic

BERLIN, July 15 — French defender Abdou Diallo is on the brink of a €32 million (RM147.9 million) move from Borussia Dortmund to Paris Saint-Germain, German magazine Kicker reported today.

Diallo, 23, was absent from the Dortmund squad who set off earlier today for a pre-season US tour and is expected to take a medical prior to signing a five-year deal for the French champions, Kicker said.

An automatic choice for the German club last season with 28 Bundesliga matches and seven Champions League appearances, the France under-21 international would have more trouble establishing himself at PSG if the move goes through.

With Diallo, coach Thomas Tuchel would dispose of an embarrassment of riches in central defence with Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, and Presnel Kimpembe competing with him for the central defender roles. — AFP