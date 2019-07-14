Figuero praises JDT players for consistency in Super League

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) players have shown consistency in every match. ― Picture courtesy of Facebook/Johor Southern Tigers

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The consistency displayed by Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) players in every match is the key factor for the Southern Tigers to maintain their positive results in the Super League competition, this season.

JDT head coach, Luciano Figueroa praised his players for securing commendable results in their 11 away league matches out of 20 matches they had played so far.

Out of 11 away matches, the Southern Tigers registered seven wins, besides taking home one point each from the matches in Kuantan, Alor Star, Manjung and Kuala Terengganu.

“I’m very happy with the performance of the players who did a fantastic job tonight (last night) with a 4-0 thrashing of Kuala Lumpur. There is no secret about our team’s success as we try to instil our style of football in every match we play,” he told reporters after the match held at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras, here, last night.

In this regard, Kuala Lumpur temporary coach, Roslee Md Derus conceded the big loss was due to silly mistakes made by the defence and added that JDT were a more superior side.

He however said the City Boys would try shock FA Cup finalist, Perak in their last league match on July 21 to stay in the Super League next season.

With the latest defeat to JDT, Kuala Lumpur are placed last out of 12 teams with 14 points from 21 games.

“We did not consider our position as hopeless and will try to go for a win in the last match. We did create many chances to score last night.

“We will definitely fight to the end and will not give up,” said Roslee who is a former national player. — Bernama