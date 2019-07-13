Ooi Tze Lian-Chew Yi Wei advance to fina;s in Gwangju

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The combination of national divers, Ooi Tze Liang and Chew Yiwei qualifies to the final round of the men’s synchronised three-metre springboard at the 18th Fina World Diving Championship in Gwangju, South Korea, today.

The national diving pair were 11th out of 25 participants in the qualifying action after completing six dives and collecting 348.00 points.

They each collected 46.20 points in the first and second dives, to be in eighth and seventh place, but in the third dive, the Tze Liang-Yiwei combination dropped to 10th spot after getting 158.43 points.

Fortune was not on their side after the fourth dive when they dropped to 16th place with 52.02 points, but Tze Liang-Yiwei improved their position in the fifth dive to be in 14th place (66.15 points) and ended in 11th spot with an overall 348.00 points.

Twelve best pairs at the early round advanced to the final which was scheduled to take place at 8.45 pm today local time (7.45 pm Malaysian time).

The winners of the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, Xie Siyi-Cao Yuan of China were supreme at the qualifying round with 447.18 points, followed by the Japanese pair Sho Sakai-Ken Terauchi (384.09) and the Ukrainians Oleksandr Gorshkovozov-Oleg Kolodiy combination in third place after collecting 378.03 points.

The other combinations who also qualified to the final were Jack Laugher-Daniel Goodfellow (Great Britian), Kim Yeongnam-Woo Haram (South Korea), Lars Rudiger-PatrickHausding (Germany), Andrew Capobianco-Mike Hixon (United States).

Sebastian Morales Mendoza-Daniel Restrepo Garcia (Colombia), Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez-Yahel Castillo Huerta (Mexico), Andrzej Rzeszutek-Kacper Lesiak (Poland) and Nikita Shleikher-Evgenii Kuznetsov (Rusia). — Bernama