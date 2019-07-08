Malay Mail

Barty shocked at Wimbledon by soon-to-be-wed Riske

Published 36 minutes ago on 08 July 2019

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in action during her Wimbledon second round match against Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London July 4, 2019. — Reuters pic
LONDON, July 8 — World number one Ashleigh Barty was knocked out of Wimbledon today, losing her fourth round tie to soon-to-be-wed Alison Riske of the United States.

French Open champion Barty, bidding to become the first Australian champion at Wimbledon since 1980, lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to the world number 55.

Riske, who will marry after Wimbledon, goes on to face either seven-time champion Serena Williams or Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the semi-finals.

It will be the 29-year-old’s first appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final. — AFP

