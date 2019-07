Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova celebrates after winning her second round match against France’s Kristina Mladenovic at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 6 — Two-time champion Petra Kvitova reached the Wimbledon last 16 for the first time in five years today.

Czech sixth seed Kvitova defeated Poland's Magda Linette 6-3, 6-2 and will face either Britain’s Johanna Konta or Sloane Stephens of the United States for a place in the quarter-finals.

Kvitova last made the last 16 in 2014 when she won her second title having also been champion in 2011. — Reuters