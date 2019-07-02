Rabiot completes move to Juventus

Rabiot is reported to have agreed a four-year contract worth €7 million (RM32.6 million) a year plus another €10 million bonus on signing. — AFP pic

TURIN, July 2 — Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has completed his move to Juventus with the Italian champions announcing the signing of his contract yesterday.

The Turin club said the 24-year-old would be presented at Juventus stadium today.

Although no details were provided by his new employers, Rabiot is reported to have agreed a four-year contract worth €7 million (RM32.6 million) a year plus another €10 million bonus on signing.

Rabiot had fallen out of favour with PSG and not played since December as he refused to renew his contract. It expired on Sunday.

Rabiot was also suspended by the French champions in March after partying in a nightclub hours following PSG’s Champions League exit to Manchester United.

In Turin he will play alongside five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in a Juventus side now coached by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

Rabiot had played his entire senior career with PSG since 2012 apart from a brief loan spell with Toulouse, and has won five Ligue 1 titles and four French Cup trophies with the capital side.

He has six international caps but has not played for France since refusing to go on the standby list for the 2018 World Cup. — AFP