Kedah to meet two-time champions Perak in FA Cup final

Kedah’s Fernando Rodriguez Ortega celebrates after scoring the goal against Felda United. ― Bernama pic

MARAN, July 1 ― The Kedah squad made it to the final of the FA Cup through a scoring regulation in an away match despite losing 2-3 to Felda United at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, Jengka here last night.

After recording a narrow 1-0 win at the Darul Aman Stadium, Alor Setar last week, the result today saw both teams tied on a 3-3 aggregate, to simultaneously enable Kedah to book a ticket following its goals advantage.

The Red Eagle squad, who were four-time champions, would be challenged by two-time champions, Perak who beat Pahang on a 4-3 aggregate in Ipoh, yesterday, for a north derby action.

Felda United was the first to threaten the Kedah goal mouth via a powerful Jocinei Chad kick from outside the penalty box in the seventh minute, but it was off target.

In the 24th minute, Kedah scored through a penalty which was taken by Fernando Rodriguez Ortega after the ball hit the hand of a player of The Settlers’ squad.

In the 37th minute, the Red Eagle squad increased its score through Muhammad Farhan Roslan with his swift drive from inside the penalty box.

Starting in the second half, Felda United was more aggressive in launching attacks to reduce the goal deficit.

In the 64th minute, their effort bore fruit when Thiago exploded the first goal for Felda United through his powerful kick.

In the 71st minute, S. Chanturu scored Felda United’s second goal with a beautiful kick from outside the penalty box, making the results a 2-2 draw.

In the 93rd minute, Felda United managed to steer ahead through a goal by Muhammad Hadin Azman before the final whistle blew. ― Bernama