Uruguay crash out of Copa to Peru after Suarez misses in shootout

Uruguay players react after losing the penalty shootout to Peru. — Reuters pic

SALVADOR, June 30 — Fifteen-times Copa America champions Uruguay suffered a galling quarter-final exit from the competition yesterday as they were beaten 5-4 by Peru on penalties after having three goals ruled out for offside in a goalless draw after 90 minutes.

Luis Suarez missed Uruguay's first penalty but every other player converted their spot kicks and Edison Flores sealed Peru's place in the last four by blasting past Fernando Muslera.

Peru will face neighbours Chile in the last four, with tournament hosts Brazil meeting arch rivals Argentina in the other semi-final clash.

Uruguay dominated the play during the game but Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Edinson Cavani and then Suarez all had goals chalked off for offside which were each verified by VAR checks.

They became the third team to lose a quarter-final tie on penalties after Paraguay were beaten by Brazil and Chile beat Colombia.

There is no extra time in Copa America quarter-finals in the event of a draw, although 30 minutes will be added on in the semi-finals and final if necessary. — Reuters