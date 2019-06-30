Former Kafa President Annuar nominated for top post again

Former Kafa president Tan Sri Annuar Musa was among the four names nominated for the top post. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BHARU, June 30 — Former president of the Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) Tan Sri Annuar Musa is among four people nominated to contest the Kafa presidency at its Emergency General Meeting scheduled for July 6.

Kafa acting president Datuk Seri Afandi Hamzah said four names were received for the presidential contest when nominations closed at 12 noon today.

“Apart from Annuar, the other three candidates are Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia vice-president Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, Kelantan Parti Amanah Negara chairman Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah and businessman Datuk Seri Amril Aiman Abdul Aziz,” he told Bernama here today.

The president’s post fell vacant following the resignation of Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan, who had been under a lot of pressure for failing to bring changes to Kafa and the Kelantan team after almost two seasons at the helm.

Afandi said there are four nominations for the post of deputy president—Afandi himself, Datuk Rosmadi Ismail, Datuk Seri Mohd Zumridi Tambi and Muhammad Yusri Ismail.

There are nine nominations for the vice-president post and 29 nominations for the executive committee, he said.

“The Kafa secretariat will notify the nominees and they have until Wednesday to either confirm their candidacy or withdraw,” he said. — Bernama