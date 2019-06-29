Megat Shahriman slams Malaysian Paralympic Council for postponing AGM

Megat Shahriman had questioned the eligibility of Khairy Jamaluddin to vie for the MPC president’s post. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin, who is contesting for the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPC) president’s post, today slammed the governing body for deciding to postpone its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to elect new executive committee members for the 2019-2023 term.

The Malaysian Canoe Association (MASCA) president said the existing MPC exco members should be fired for failing to carry out their mandate, claiming that the postponement of the AGM would undermine MPC’s credibility as the governing body for paralympic sports in the country.

“If I am elected as president and if there is a need, I will fire those responsible because this (the crisis) is not good.

“The athletes and sports associations will be the victims of the crisis, and it also affects the image of KBS (Youth and Sports Ministry), NSC (National Sports Council), NSI (National Sports Institute), PJS (Sports Commissioner) and MPC itself. I think sponsors might back out because they don’t want to get involved in this crisis,” he told Bernama today.

Before this, Megat Shahriman had questioned the eligibility of Khairy Jamaluddin to vie for the MPC president’s post, alleging that the former youth and sports minister had used elements of cheating to contest.

Megat Shahriman was also reported to have sent evidence to the Sports Commissioner’s Office to review Khairy’s eligibility to contest for the MPC top post in his capacity as the Malaysian Wheel Chair Rugby Federation deputy president.

MPC deputy president John Ng today said that all 24 MPC affiliates agreed to postpone the AGM for the 2019-2023 term to another date to be determined later. — Bernama