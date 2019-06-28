Paris Saint-Germain, Nike extend sponsorship contract

Paris Saint-Germain’s forward Kylian MBappe poses at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris September 13, 2018. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 28 — French champions Paris Saint-Germain said today they had signed their biggest ever sponsorship deal with US sportwear giant Nike.

No financial details were disclosed, but PSG said the new agreement extends an existing contract with Nike from 2022 until 2032 and represents “the biggest sponsorship agreement in the club’s history”.

According to French broadcaster RMC Sports, the new deal is worth €75 million (RM353.2 million) a season, a jump from the current €25 million.

On its website the club said the deal opened “a new era of collaboration” in a 30-year relationship between club and sponsor.

“The partnership which now runs until 2032 will enable the French champions to further build the brand’s success globally,” the statement added. — AFP