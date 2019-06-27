Third Shaaban Hussin Junior Golf Challenge to be held on August 18

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The third Shaaban Hussin Junior Golf Challenge will be opened to the first 80 junior golfers aged between 13 and 17 and will be held on August 18 at the Seri Selangor Golf Club.

The tournament’s spokesperson in a statement today said all junior golfers who plan to take part must register with the required handicaps and possess NHS numbers.

“Boys with handicaps of 20 and below and girls with handicaps of 30 and below are also eligible to take part.

“The grand prize of a fully sponsored trip to take part in an Asia-Pacific Junior Golf Association (APJGA) competition within the Asean region will be presented to the boy and girl with the best gross score.

“Prizes in the form of medals and sponsored products will also be presented to the second and third best gross scores in both the boy and girl categories,” the spokesperson said.

Winners of the top five pairs in a unique fellowship blind draw event will also receive prizes.

During the tournament, a one-hour short game coaching clinic will be conducted by five Malaysian pros, led by Shaaban himself, before the tee-off.

The event is jointly organised by SportsUnite, SportExcel and Seri Selangor Golf Club and sanctioned by the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA).

An entry fee of RM130 per golfer will include lunch, buggy, hi-tea, Crestlink golf t-shirts and sponsored goodie bags.

All juniors will receive an inspirational participation certificate signed by Shaaban.

All information and entry forms are available on the Facebook pages of SportsUnite, SportExcel and the Seri Selangor Golf Club.