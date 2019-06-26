Eric Foo books a hat-trick of appearances at Astro Masters Grand Finals

Eric Foo, a scratch handicapper and Astro Masters regular booked his flight to this years Grand Final in Taiwan and credits his short game for the win. — AFP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― Three must be the lucky number for Eric Foo Hwa Peng as he booked his third appearance at the Astro Masters Grand Final with a 3-under par 69 at the Astro Masters qualifying round at Glenmarie Golf and Country Club last week.

Foo, 57, a scratch handicapper and Astro Masters regular booked his flight to this years Grand Final in Taiwan and credits his short game for the win.

“I am quite relieved after failing to qualify from the first two qualifying rounds. So, I guess I was third time lucky,” said a happy Foo.

“While my driving and irons were solid, the key to my victory today was my chipping and putting. These factors were crucial and resulted in a chip-in eagle on the 16th, and converting five birdies,” Foo added after winning the Gross champion title on the Max Wexler-designed Garden Course.

Meanwhile, another long-time Astro Masters regular and multiple Grand Finalist Maniam Subramaniam, will be on the Malindo Air flight to Taiwan. The seven handicapper carded a 66 nett to win the Nett Champion’s title.

“This victory was unexpected as I knew there were many strong players in the field. I just told myself to play my best,” Maniam, 54, said.

“I know the course well being a member of Glenmarie for the past 18 years and winning the club championship twice.

“My driving was good and found the fairways with my 3-wood. I am very pleased to have converted four birdies against a double-bogey and three bogeys.”

The Astro Masters is into its 22nd year of running and is renowned for the Grand Final that is traditionally held overseas, travelling to nine countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Oman, China and Cambodia last year.

“After three over-subscribed qualifying rounds, the tournament is showing why it has grown in popularity for the past 22 years with Astro viewers,” said P. Jeganathan, the organising chairman.

“It makes us proud to be able to provide a platform for the nation’s golfers and to help develop the game.”

The A Medal category was won by Mohamad Yusli Iskandar with a nett score of 67 on countback. He won a Panasonic 49” Smart LED TV.

Muhamad Haniff Abu Bakar won the B Medal with a 67 nett on countback, while the C Medal winner was won by Mohd Nazaruddin Hanafiah with 68 nett.

The Nearest-to-Line novelty hole at the 14th hole was won by Lim Thuang Sin who won a Panasonic Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. His drive landed 34 centimetres from the line.

The Longest Drive winner was Mohd Shukri Mustapha with a decent effort of 255.65 metres.

The Sure-to-Win NTP prize of a Panasonic 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV worth RM8,000 was won by Cletus Stephenson. His tee shot on the 158-metre par-3, 17th hole was closest to the cup at 0.6 metres.

This year the Grand Final will crown the “Champion Golfer of the Year” in Taipei, Taiwan.