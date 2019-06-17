Salah helps Egypt to another Africa Cup warm-up victory

Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Baher El Mohamady celebrate after the match at Borg El Arab in Alexandria, Egypt June 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

JOHANNESBURG, June 17 — Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah came off the bench but did not score as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosts defeated fellow qualifiers Guinea 3-1 yesterday in a warm-up match.

Marwan Mohsen gave the Pharaohs an early lead in Alexandria that was cancelled by Sory Kaba midway through the second half.

Ahmed Ali, recalled for the Cup of Nations after a lengthy absence from the national squad, put Egypt ahead again and Omar Gaber scored a late goal to ensure victory.

It was the second warm-up victory for Egypt, who defeated qualifiers Tanzania 1-0 three days ago at the same stadium.

Egypt are in Group A with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe for the June 21-July 19 tournament as they seek a record-extending eighth African title.

While Egypt are on a winning streak, serious title contenders Morocco suffered a second home loss in a row as they fell 3-2 to non-qualifiers Zambia.

Ajax Amsterdam star Hakim Ziyech equalised twice for a team considered one of the biggest threats to title favourites Egypt only for Enock Mwepu to snatch a 75th-minute winner.

Morocco, who lost to the Gambia last Wednesday, are guided by Frenchman Herve Renard, the only coach to win the Cup of Nations with different countries.

He led outsiders Zambia to the title in 2012 and repeated the feat three years later with perennial underachievers the Ivory Coast.

Everton star Idrissa Gueye scored the first half goal that gave Senegal a 1-0 victory over Nigeria behind closed doors in Ismailia, one of the venues for the African showpiece.

Three-time champions Nigeria and former runners-up Senegal are expected to go far in the first Cup of Nations to feature 24 teams, up from 16 two years ago in Gabon.

Andy Delort, a late call-up by Algeria after the axing of Haris Belkebla for baring his back side online, scored the winner in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mali in Doha.

Mali were in front twice before Delort netted nine minutes from time for Algeria, whose lone African title came at home 29 years ago.

This match was also played behind closed doors as coaches put the final touches to preparations for a tournament that kicks off Friday with a match between Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe led at half-time through a Knox Mutizwa goal and Mbwana Samatta equalised for Tanzania in a 1-1 draw between the qualifiers in Cairo. — AFP